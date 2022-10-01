Mukesh Ambani Lists What Benefits 5G Would Bring for India

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), gave his views on what the 5G launch would bring for India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. At the time of writing this, 5G has finally launched in India by the push of a button from our respectable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mukesh Ambani focused on key ways that 5G would benefit the country.

5 Ways 5G Would Benefit India

Speaking to the audience present at the IMC 2022, Mukesh Ambani said the following 5 points for how 5G would benefit India:

5G can enable affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians. 5G can affordably deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning existing hospitals into smart hospitals without big investments required. 5G can bridge the gap between rural and urban India by accelerating digitisation and intelligent data management of agriculture, trade, industry and more. 5G can benefit small businesses by equipping them with the same solutions as big organizations. 5G can power India's emergence as the world's intelligence capital.

He also said that 5G would bring huge investments to India and create jobs. 5G is like a digital kaamdhenu, the heavenly cow that grants whatever we desire, said Ambani.

Jio is all set to launch 5G in four cities of India by this Diwali. The four cities are - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.