Xiaomi Rolls Out Android 10 Update to Mi A3 For Third Time

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced that the Android 10 update for its Mi A3 is being rolled out to users in batches through an over-the-air (OTA) update. The company initially released the update on February 29 before halting it in the first week of March due to numerous bugs that were reported by users. In the second week of March, Xiaomi said that the update will be released to the public upon the successful preview of its beta rollout. The company on Tuesday announced that the update is being pushed to the users on the global software variant while those on the EU variant would have to wait a bit longer.

Mi A3 Initial Android 10 Updates Halted

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was introduced in mid-2019 as part of the Android One programme featuring stock Android with the promise of monthly security updates and OS updates for at least two years.

In February, Xiaomi said that the Android 10 update for Mi A3 will include features like dark theme, gesture navigation, focus mode, smart reply and privacy controls.

However, Xiaomi users in early March complained of numerous bugs with the Android 10 update including problems with the fingerprint reader, mismatch in UI, bootloops and even battery drain.

Xiaomi noted that the latest rollout in April will be staggered with the mass rollout scheduled to be done only after the successful preview of the stable build.

“ROM will be released to the masses after a successful preview of the Stable ROM,” the company said in the forum post.

It remains to be seen if Xiaomi has managed to fix all the bugs with the latest rollout. However, certain users on Xiaomi forum have said that their devices have “become slow and its getting heated.”

Mi A3 Part of Android One Programme

The Android One programme currently has 17 devices with the majority being the product of Nokia stable. The Mi A3 was the third Android One product from Xiaomi and is available in two variants including one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage while other with 128 GB storage. The device packs in a Snapdragon 665 processor and is currently listed for Rs 12,999 on Mi India website.