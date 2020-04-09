MIUI Finally Gets Android 10 Gesture Navigation

Highlights Xiaomi is adding Android 10 gestures to MIUI

Xiaomi is finally adding the Android 10 gesture navigation to MIUI. Gesture navigation became popular with full-screen display phones and Google itself introduced the same with Android 9 Pie. MIUI 11 has different gesture navigation when compared to what Google is offering with Android 10. However, the Chinese company has now added Android 10’s gesture navigation to MIUI Beta ROM in China. The feature will be under testing in China before making into the MIUI Global Stable ROM. Android 10 gestural navigation is very different from what MIUI is currently offering and several users have been requesting Xiaomi to add the same. For the unaware, OnePlus’ OxygenOS offers the company’s inhouse gesture navigation along with Android 10’s native gestural navigation.

Android 10 Gesture Navigation Arrives on MIUI

MIUI 11 currently offers gesture navigation that’s different from what Google is offering with Android 10. With Android 10 gesture navigation in place, users will be able to go to ‘Home Screen’ by swiping from the bottom, go back to the previous screen by swiping from the left or right side of the screen similar to iOS, switch between recent apps by swiping left or right on the bottom and lastly users can go to multi-tasking screen by swiping upwards and holding for a second.

For the unaware, MIUI 11 is currently offering similar gesture navigation, however, the gesture to quickly switch between apps is different. MIUI 11 will have to hold a little bit longer on the right or left edge to the screen to switch back to the previous application.

As mentioned above, the new Android 10 gesture navigation for MIUI is currently being added to China Developer ROM. Once Xiaomi finishes the testing, the feature will be rolled out to Global ROM