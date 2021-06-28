Mavenir Helps Axiata Launch Its First Open vRAN With TIP Evenstar 4G Radio

Mavenir and Axiata Group Berhad partnered to show the seamless integration of Open vRAN in a real-life environment. The companies leveraged MAVair O-RAN based solution for the O-RAN. What’s worth noting about this solution is the first time commercial use of the Evenstar 4G RRU that is manufactured by the Telecom Infra Project with a 7.2 O-RAN interfaces and Open RAN fully virtualised.

The deployment has taken place in three places – Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia. Note that Axiata has selected some sites from the legacy vendors and replaced them with the new MAVair Open vRAN solution. The sites are connected with non-ideal backhaul (microwave links), and in some special cases with satellite connectivity as well, being the first-ever in Open vRAN solutions in the world.

For the unaware, the MAVair family from Mavenir includes the flexible Open RAN approach where the evolved RAN architecture, designed with cloud-native virtualisation techniques, enables the RAN to adapt and be flexible based on the usage and coverage – leveraging virtualised disaggregated network components, with open standard interfaces, and offering all the latest network features – at the same time allowing customisation and innovation wherever necessary.

End-User to Benefit from Enhanced Performance

According to a release from Mavenir, the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) achieved by integrating the existing coverage suggest that the end-users will receive much better network services. An enhanced mobile broadband experience along with next-generation voice calling services will be supported by the new solution.

The MAVair Open vRAN is capable of performing in any kind of environment, from urban and rural, with a very flexible architecture and also adapt to the current environment providing an ideal solution for new generation applications such as Radio Intelligent Controller to increase capacity and optimise the software and radio resources.

Mavenir’s virtualised RAN (vRAN) platform will allow the utilisation of Open Virtualised RAN technology and help its objective of moving towards a fully automated network architecture of the future. Axiata has plans of deploying the commercial Open RAN network with the help of Mavenir’s solutions by the end of 2021.