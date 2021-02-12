Lenovo Tab P11 Pro With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India, Check Price

Lenovo has just launched the ‘Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’ for India. It is a tablet from Lenovo, which is aimed to compete with the likes of Apple iPad Air (2020) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. This tablet had already been launched for the China market last year, and today, it has finally arrived in India. The highlights of the Tab P11 Pro is that it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and has an OLED display with support for HDR and Dolby Vision. More details about the specification and price of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro are mentioned ahead.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with an 11.5-inch WQXGA OLED display with support for maximum brightness of 500 nits. The tablet comes with support for HDR and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G paired with Andreno 618 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of USF 2.1 storage.

There is a dual-camera setup both at the front and at the rear. At the front, there is an 8MP primary sensor and an 8MP infrared sensor. At the back, there is a 13MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle-lens.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with support for 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a Type-C port for charging. The tablet comes equipped with JBL speakers for a high-quality sound experience. It has an 8,600mAh battery. The tablet will run on Android 10 out of the box.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Price

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at Rs 44,999, and it comes in a Slate Grey colour variant. The first sale of the device will start from February 14, 2021, at midnight across multiple e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, and through the official website of Lenovo India. Users can also get it paired with the Keyboard cover (worth Rs 10,000) for Rs 49,999.