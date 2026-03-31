Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G has launched in India. The phone has launched in aan affordable segment, and will be available in two colour variants. The device will go on sale in India from April 6, 2026. The launch has happened with an Unisoc octa-core processor. It has up to 4GB of RAM and the with virtual RAM, the total RAM can be expanded up to 8GB. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









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Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G Price in India

Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G has launched in India for Rs 7,999. It comes in two colours - Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold. The device will go on sale from April 6, 2026, from Flipkart.

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Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display. This is a large display, and one that looks promising given that it has 120Hz refresh rate support. Let's take a look at the specifications.

6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support

5000mAh battery

50MP AI camera at the rear

4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor

8MP front camera

5000mAh battery with up to 18W fast-charging support

IP54 rating and dual 4G SIM connectivity

1 OS upgrade and 2 years of security updates