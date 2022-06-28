JioPhone Next Available With Huge Price Cut

JioPhone Next was launched by Reliance Jio at 2021’s end, and the device had disappointed many users who thought that it would be truly affordable. While the cost wasn’t too big, the EMI plans that Jio was giving bundled with prepaid benefits had taken the cost of the device upwards of Rs 14,000 for the users. But right now, the smartphone is available at a huge discount for users in India. Further, EMI for the device starts at Rs 216 per month only. Let’s take a look at the details of the offer.

JioPhone Next Available at a Big Discount Right Now

JioPhone Next is currently available for Rs 4,599 on Amazon India. Note that the smartphone had earlier launched for Rs 6,499. Under the exchange offer, Jio had announced that users could get the device for Rs 4,499 only. However, at Amazon India, users don’t even need to exchange their old devices to get the JioPhone Next at a discount.

This is a good deal for the users as the device is now priced at less than Rs 5,000 even when the cost of manufacturing the smartphones has gone up.

JioPhone Next was launched by Reliance Jio with a motive to push existing legacy network users to switch to a 4G smartphone and consume 4G services. Note that the JioPhone Next is carrier-locked. This means that users can’t insert the SIM card of another company into this device. The JioPhone Next is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC and comes with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

It runs on Pragati OS, which has been developed in India, keeping in mind the needs of the Indian users. The device packs a 3500mAh battery, but since we haven’t reviewed the device, we can’t say whether the battery backup is good or not. There’s a 13MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.