Jio, Vi and Airtel 2GB and 3GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 1000

With the recent revision of prepaid tariffs by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), there has been a handsome hike of 20-25% in the price of new prepaid plans of the providers. The subscribers may need to make a prudent choice from a host of plans available to save money. Each plan has its own set of benefits, primarily differences in OTT subscription offers and validity. For a nominal user who requires 2GB to 3GB of data every day under a budget of Rs 1000, below are the prepaid plans available from Airtel, Jio and Vi.

Airtel 2GB and 3GB plans under Rs 1000

Airtel has a plan of Rs 549, offering 2GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan that comes with 56 days validity has a mobile subscription offer to Amazon Prime Video trial for 30 days besides other Airtel Thanks app benefits. Another plan comes at Rs 359, offering the same benefits but with a lesser validity of 28 days. The plan at Rs 449 too offers similar benefits, but 2.5GB of data instead of 2GB.

Those who wish to grab a plan for the longer term may consider choosing a Rs 455 plan that offers 6GB of data, 900 SMS and unlimited calls for 84 days. Post data limit, Airtel will charge 50 paise per MB for the plan. A much cheaper plan comes at Rs 179, offering 2GB of data for 28 days. Although there is unlimited call provided, the free SMS limit is 300 in this plan. Besides, there is a considerable reduction in Airtel Thanks app benefits clubbed with the plan. The customer can only get a 30-day free trial mobile subscription to Amazon Prime Video along with Free Hello tunes and a free Wync music subscription under Rs 179 plan.

For those who are eyeing Airtel 3GB plans under Rs 1000, an available choice is Rs 699 per day plan that comes with 56 days validity. Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, Amazon Prime membership with 56 days validity along with Airtel Thanks app benefits is a considerable choice.

Jio 2GB and 3GB plans below Rs 1000

For Jio, the starting rate of 2GB per day plan is Rs 249, offering 2GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscriptions to Jio streaming services, all valid for 23 days. The Rs 299 plan offers similar benefits for 28 days.

Those who are eyeing 56 days validity have two options to choose from – Rs 533 plan and Rs 799 plan. While both plans offer 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited calls and access to Jio streaming services. The one-year OTT mobile subscription benefit to Disney + Hotstar is the added benefit of the Rs 799 plan compared to the Rs 533 plan. If validity is the main factor than OTT subscription, Rs 719 plan would be the right choice as it comes with 84 days validity. Call and message benefits remain the same as other plans.

Unlike Airtel, there are two 3GB prepaid plans below Rs 1000 for Jio, one at Rs 601 and another at Rs 419. Rs 601 plan features the OTT benefit of a one-year mobile subscription to Disney + Hotstar, while the other plan has Jio’s services. Both offer 3GB per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi 2GB and 3GB plans below Rs 1000

Vi prepaid plans are known for their weekend data rollover feature and the unlimited free streaming from 12 midnight to 6 am. These offers are not there for Jio and Airtel, making Vi an absolute choice for entertainment buffs, especially gamers and OTT binge-watchers. However, the provisions are not offered with all prepaid plans.

At Rs 179, subscribers can get 2GB of data, 300 SMS and unlimited calls from Vi for 28 days. The streaming benefit of the plan is access to Vi Movies and TV. The plan at Rs 359 is another choice to consider, as it features the same validity of 28 days and offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day and access to Vi Movies and TV. The subscribers can also get an additional 2GB of data as a backup every month at no extra cost. Vi’s free 12 am-6 am data offer and the provision to carry over unused data to the weekend comes with this plan.

There are a few 3GB prepaid plans for Vi, especially the one that comes with a price tag of Rs 701. The plan offers unlimited true calls, a one-year mobile subscription to Disney + Hotstar, access to Vi Movies and TV, 100 SMS/day and 3GB of daily data as mentioned, all for 56 days. The customers can transfer their unused data of the week to the weekend, and binge watch from 12 am to 6 am with free data as well. A 3GB prepaid plan is available at Rs 475 for Vi with similar offers as that of the Rs 701 plan, but with 28 days validity. If to grab the same plan for 84 days, the subscribers will have to recharge for Rs 901.