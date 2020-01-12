Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB and 3GB Daily Data Options are Good for Heavy Internet Users

Highlights The 3GB daily data plan is Rs 349 for 28 days validity

There are also 2GB daily data plans which are very popular

The 4G data vouchers from Reliance Jio retail for as low as Rs 11

We have already discussed how Reliance Jio happens to be the cheapest operator, when it comes to getting data. Although the telecom operator is charging its subscribers for calling subscribes of other operators with the IUC charges of 6 paise per minute and the subscribers have to churn out some extra rupees to make a lot of calls to other networks, when it comes to data only, there is no 4G operator out there which comes close to Reliance Jio. The Reliance Jio prepaid plans are almost 20% priced below the comparable offerings from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. This means that for the subscribers who use a lot of data, Reliance Jio might be a good choice and they would be able to save a lot of money on prepaid recharges, if they do not make a lot of calls. Now, with Reliance Jio prepaid plans, the 1.5GB daily data and the 2GB daily data prepaid plans are very popular. However, there are also 3GB daily data plans with Reliance Jio which the subscribers can opt for, incase they need more data.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Daily Data

Before we move on to the 3GB data per day prepaid plans by Reliance Jio, lets’ take a look at all the prepaid plans which ship 2GB data per day to the subscribers. These plans by Reliance Jio start at Rs 249 for 28 days, and this plan offers 2GB data per day to the subscribers along with 1000 minutes of calling to other operators, Jio to Jio unlimited calling. There are also other options in this plan which include the 56 days validity prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, which retails for Rs 444. This plan ships 2,000 non-Jio minutes to the subscribers. Lastly, there is the Rs 599 plan from Reliance Jio which ships 84 days of validity offering 2GB data per day to the subscribers. This plan offers a total of 3,000 minutes of non-Jio calling. Not only this, but all of these plans also ship 100 SMS per day to the subscribers.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With 3GB Daily Data

As for the 3GB per day data option for the Reliance Jio subscribers, there is the Rs 349 plan which is the sole plan in the entire roster offering 3GB data per day. For a lot of subscribers who want to have massive data in their credit, this plan will make a lot of sense. The plan offers 28 days validity and also bundled 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calling. Apart from this, the subscribers also enjoy unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 SMS per day with subscription to Reliance Jio portfolio of applications.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Voucher

In case the subscribers run out of data, Reliance Jio is also offering data packs which are separately sold. These data packs can be used to extend your data limit without any daily limit, but the validity of these data packs is equal to the validity of your base plan. These data packs are also available in many options like Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. These plans ships data up to 6GB which can be used once the daily data of the subscriber is exhausted.