All 3 Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Come With 84 Days Validity Listed

Everyone’s data requirements are different. Some people need 1GB data, some need 2GB or 3GB data every day. That is why it is important that there are prepaid plans which can complement the needs of different users. Reliance Jio is the leading telecom operator in India at the moment. Jio keeps on adding and removing prepaid plans. One of the things which have helped Jio’s prepaid plans gain an upper hand over the prepaid plans from other telcos is their price. Reliance Jio provides not only different types of prepaid plans but also provides them at the cheapest rate in the market. Today, we are going to list all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio which come with 84 days validity. 84-day validity prepaid plans are perfect for people who are seeking for plans which don’t expire too fast but also don’t stay valid for too long. Reliance Jio offers a total of 3 prepaid plans which come with 84 days validity.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

This is the cheapest 84 days validity prepaid plan that you can get from Reliance Jio. The Rs 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and a total of 3,000 FUP (Fair Usage Policy) minutes for Jio-to-non-Jio Calling. Then there is 100 SMS/day included as well. So in the time of 84 days, the customer will get a total of 126GB data. Along with this, there is a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps included as well. This plan is perfect for people who need around 1GB data every day.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Prepaid Plan

This the second plan from Reliance Jio with 84 days validity. The customer will get a total of 168GB data with this plan. It will be distributed as 2GB data every day which will reset with the arrival of every new day. It also provides unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling along with 3,000 FUP minutes for Jio-to-non-Jio calling. Just like every prepaid plan of every Jio, there is 100 SMS/day included with this one as well. There will be a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps included with the purchase. This plan is perfect for someone who is looking to consume between 1.5GB and 2GB data every day.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

It is the last and the most expensive prepaid plan from Reliance Jio which comes with 84 days validity. The Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with a total of 252GB data. It will be spread over 84 days as 3GB data every day which will reset at midnight. There is no difference in the limit of FUP minutes, it remains 3,000 minutes just like with every other prepaid plan from the telco which offers 84 days validity. There is 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling for Jio-to-Jio included. Along with this, there is also all the complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. This plan is perfect for someone who needs to consume around 3GB data every day.