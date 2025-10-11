Jio Expands Affordable Phone Lineup with Safety Shield for Families

Reliance Jio has added a new dimension to its JioBharat lineup by introducing Safety Shield, a set of features designed to prioritise user safety, particularly for families with children, seniors, and first-time phone users. The new offering positions JioBharat as more than just a basic feature phone, bringing monitoring and protection tools at an entry-level price point starting from Rs 799.

Safety-Focused Features

The JioBharat Safety Shield is accessible through the JioThings app, available on both Android and iOS. Once connected, the app enables family members to monitor the device remotely.









Among the core features are:

Monitoring: Parents and guardians can access location details of the device, ensuring added peace of mind.

Usage Manager: Allows users to restrict certain apps or limit communication to pre-selected contacts. This feature is aimed at protecting children and elderly users from unwanted interactions.

Phone & Service Health: Provides real-time updates on network quality and battery status, useful in scenarios where consistent connectivity is crucial.

Always Available Battery: With a backup lasting up to seven days, the phone ensures reliability even without frequent charging.

These additions transform the JioBharat into what the company describes as “India’s safety-first phone,” targeted at households that prioritise both affordability and security.

Positioning in the Market

The move comes at a time when digital safety has become a major talking point across the telecom sector. Rising instances of cyber fraud, scam calls, and spam messages have heightened consumer awareness about security, even at the most affordable end of the market.

Also Read: Jio Announces Safety First Capability for JioBharat Phones at IMC 2025

While smartphone users often rely on third-party apps for safety features, the JioBharat aims to offer a built-in solution for families who prefer a simple and low-cost device without compromising on protection.

Broader Strategy

Reliance Jio has steadily expanded its presence in the feature phone market with the JioPhone and now JioBharat. By adding the Safety Shield, the company is aligning its devices with the growing demand for trust and protection in digital services.

The strategy also complements Jio’s larger ecosystem play, where hardware, software, and connectivity come together. The integration with the JioThings app reflects Jio’s push to connect everyday devices under one umbrella, making it easier for families to manage and monitor usage.

Consumer Impact

For families, the most immediate impact will be the reassurance of being able to track location and manage communication in real-time. The long battery life also makes the phone suitable for regions with limited power access.

Industry watchers believe the launch could also influence competitors to build safety features into their affordable phone lineups. With fraud and digital threats continuing to dominate headlines, operators and device makers are under pressure to address user concerns directly.

Conclusion

By introducing the Safety Shield on JioBharat, Reliance Jio is pushing the conversation on digital safety into the entry-level device category. At a time when trust and security are becoming central to the digital experience, the company is attempting to deliver a balance of affordability, simplicity, and protection.

For Indian families seeking a dependable device for children or elderly members, the JioBharat Safety Shield could emerge as an option that combines peace of mind with accessibility.