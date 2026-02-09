Itel A100 to Launch Soon in India: Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Itel A100 is teased to come with a 5000mAh battery. Along with that, the device is expected to have a large display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Highlights

  • Itel A100 is soon going to launch in India.
  • The phone has been teased by the brand, and some of its details such as colour options and more have been revealed.
  • It will be the successor to the Itel A90 which launched last year in India.

itel a100 to launch soon in india

Itel A100 is soon going to launch in India. The phone has been teased by the brand, and some of its details such as colour options and more have been revealed. It will be the successor to the Itel A90 which launched last year in India. It will be a budget phone and will come soon. What's striking about the device's design teased is that it looks a lot like the recent OnePlus flagships such as OnePlus 13s and the OnePlus 15.




Read More - OPPO Reno15c Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The device appears to have a flat frame and rounded edges. The Itel A100 is teased to come with a 5000mAh battery. Along with that, the device is expected to have a large display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. What's more is that the device is expected to launch under Rs 8,000 in India. This makes it super affordable.

Read More - Reliance Jio Affordable 5G Recharge Plans in 2026

The device has also been teased to support UltraLink functionality. It will enable users to make voice calls even in areas with no cellular connectivity. Along with it, the device is also expected to come with an IR blaster. The chipset of the device is not confirmed yet.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

