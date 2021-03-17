iQoo Neo 5 With 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched

iQoo Neo 5 has been launched for the China market today. The smartphone comes powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. There is a liquid-cooling thermal system inside the smartphone that will help the device is staying cool while heavy usage. It has slim bezels and comes with a 66W fast-charging support. There is a triple-camera setup at the rear laid out in a rectangular box. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the iQoo Neo 5 ahead.

iQoo Neo 5 Specifications

The iQoo Neo 5 comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a touch-sampling rate of 300Hz. The display of the device further supports HDR10+ and offers a 91.45% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As mentioned above, there is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP black and white sensor. There is a 16MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calling.

It is a 5G supportive device that packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. Further connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C USB port. The device weighs 193 grams and measures 163.34×76.37×8.43mm. It packs all the basic sensors that most of the smartphones in its range come with today.

iQoo Neo 5 Price

The iQoo Neo 5 has launched in three different variants. The base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 27,900). The second variant comes with 8GB+256GB and is priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,200), and the last variant comes with 12GB+256GB priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,500).

The device is available for pre-sale in China through the official website of Vivo.