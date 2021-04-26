iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend With Flagship Features Launched in India

iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend have just launched in India and they are here to give tough competition to other Chinese brands selling their devices in the mid-range segment. Both the devices had already gone official in China in January 2021.

As expected, the vanilla iQOO 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and the iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both the devices come with powerful specifications and at a price that will surely create some noise in the market. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the devices in detail.

iQOO 7 Specifications

The iQOO 7 has launched in India with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC meaning it is a 5G enabled device. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM with 3GB extended RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It features a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX 589 lens. The primary sensor of the camera system comes equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The device comes with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge technology for enabling fast charging.

iQOO 7 Legend Specifications

iQOO 7 Legend comes with the same 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The rear body of the device features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP portrait sensor. At the front of the device is a 16MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

It is a 5G supportive device that packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge fast charging.

iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend Price in India

The iQOO 7 will be available in two colours – Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue. It has launched in three variants in India – 8GB+128GB for Rs 31,990, 8GB+256GB for Rs 33,990, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 35,990. It can be availed at a flat Rs 2,000 discount when purchased with the ICICI Bank credit cards. The device will go on sale from May 1 via the official website of iQOO and Amazon India.

The iQOO 7 Legend has launched in two variants in India – 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,990 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 43,990. Its first sale will start on May 1 as well via the official website of iQOO and Amazon India.