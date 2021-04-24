Vivo V21 5G With 44MP OIS Selfie Camera to Launch on 29 April

Up until 2020, Vivo was behind other smartphone brands because of overpricing its mid-range devices that came with mediocre specifications but a powerful camera. But Vivo changed the game in 2020. It announced the V20 series, which had the V20 and V20 Pro with 5G support. Both these devices offered compelling features for a minor price hike in comparison to the competition. Now, Vivo has announced the launch date for the V21 5G. The device will launch in India on April 29, 2021.

Vivo V21 5G: What Do We Know So Far?

As of now, Vivo has revealed that the device will be launching on April 29 and will also be the first phone in the world to sport a 44MP selfie camera with OIS. Another teaser suggests that the device will have a slim design.

So far, the company has revealed the design of the Vivo V21 5G, which is showcased in the image above. The two colour options are named ‘Dusk Blue’ and ‘Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White’.

To add to this, the device has a notch on display, which is not cutting edge, especially considering that devices under the 15k segment have started offering punch-hole based devices. The notch, in this case, houses the aforementioned 44MP selfie sensor.

The triple rear cameras are present towards the top right corner of the device, with the volume rockers and power button placed on the right side of the device.

Another bit of information has surfaced about the rear camera, according to which the primary sensor out of the triple rear camera setup is a 64MP OIS night camera.

One key highlight, according to Vivo, is the extended RAM availability, which provides the 8GB RAM model with 3GB additional RAM or extended RAM.

As per the website, the 3GB RAM effect on the 8GB phone allows one to maximise their phone’s potential and run apps faster without any coherent lag.

In terms of the global debut, the Vivo V21 5G will make its debut on April 27 in Thailand alongside the Vivo V21e. The company is also expected to be working on additional variants of the device, such as the V21 SE. So far, the V21 5G is confirmed just for India.

The device will also run Android 11 out of the box, much like its predecessor, which was also one of the first devices to do so.