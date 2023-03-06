Indian Telcos Might Soon be Able to Install Small Towers Without Permission

Indian telecom operators could soon be able to install small towers without permission from the government. Along with that, a CNBCTV18 report adds that there might not be any approval required for the installation of BTS of up to 600W. The government might soon announce new guidelines that would enable this to happen. Once the guidelines are released, the telcos would be able to install small towers on street lights, traffic lights, or other light infrastructure. The only thing that telecom companies would have to do here is giving self-certification for the set up of small towers.

This new rule is to resolve the issue of call drops that is plaguing Indian consumers since the time 5G started rolling out in the nation. 5G is fast and revolutionary, but lately, its rollout has been deteriorating the experience of the consumers as there's not a sufficient infrastructure to support the network technology.

Usually, getting government approval is the norm because telecom infrastructure could be harmful to citizens as it emits electromagnetic radiation. But for small towers and BTS of up to 600W, the telcos might not have to take permission from the government in the near future. The telecom regulatory body in India as well as the telecom department, has flagged the issue of poor customer experience to the telcos since the time they started rolling out 5G across the nation.

While the telcos are very much focused on bringing 5G everywhere, they have to also ensure that existing subscribers don't have to suffer poor network experiences. The use of street furniture would be very crucial for the telecom operators to ensure that the telecom infra could be densified in the country. Many consumers across India have been complaining of call drops and this move from the government should be able to address it.