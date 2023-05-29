India is the Most Advanced Country in Telecom: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Even in the remote areas of India today, people not only have access to mobile networks but also to a DTH television connection and a radio connection. With the expansion of fiber, fixed-line broadband subscriptions are also growing at a rapid pace in the rural parts of India.

  • India has over 2 lakh 5G sites now.
  • Sunil Bharti Mittal said that India is the most advanced country in telecom globally.
  • Mittal said that India is a market where people living in the remotest and the deepest part are using smartphones.

Sunil Bharti Mittal

India has over 2 lakh 5G sites now. It happened in a very short span of time. Taking into view the way the Indian telecom market has moved over the last decade, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman and Founder, Bharti Enterprises, said that India is the most advanced country in telecom globally. He said that India has the fastest 5G rollout in the world, and by 2024, 5G will reach every part of the country. According to a PTI report, speaking at a conclave on 9 years of the Narendra Modi government, Mittal said that India is a market where people living in the remotest and the deepest part are using smartphones. He recalled about his generation growing up in a scenario where connectivity had huge gaps. From that point to reaching where India has today, it has been a huge leap.

Even in the remote areas of India today, people not only have access to mobile networks but also to a DTH television connection and a radio connection. With the expansion of fiber, fixed-line broadband subscriptions are also growing at a rapid pace in the rural parts of India. Mittal said that telecom services today contribute 1-1.15% additional GDP growth to this country.

Talking about India reaching its goal of a $5 trillion economy, he said, "This country has clearly moved to a additional USD 1.4 trillion taking us to USD 3.5 trillion and I think the audacious target of USD 5 trillion, which couple of years ago would have looked a difficult one to accomplish, is now clearly in sight and I think by 2027 we should be able to achieve it."

Mittal also pointed out that telecom services have helped in enabling online banking, e-commerce, remittance of payments in rural areas and much more. Now 5G will help with more advanced services such as drone management and other technologies.

