BT Launches UK’s First 5G-Enabled Immersive Spaces for Business and Education

BT, in partnership with Immersive Interactive Ltd, has unveiled Immersive Spaces, a ground breaking venture that introduces the UK market's first interactive simulation experience powered by 5G technology. These fully immersive rooms, connected to the EE mobile network, utilise cameras and HD projectors to create a lifelike environment by projecting 360° content on walls and floors. With the ability to incorporate interactive elements, users can transport themselves into real-life or imagined scenarios enhanced by lights, sounds, and even smells.

Immersive Spaces offer a vast range of applications across various sectors. BT has already witnessed significant demand for training and development purposes in fields such as education, healthcare, retail, transport, tourism, construction, and sport. These innovative spaces enable simulated experiences, whether it's training paramedics in a gamified roadside accident scene or hospital unit, recreating fan experiences at sporting events, reliving historical moments, or even taking a virtual trip to a beach in Thailand. Furthermore, the spaces are compatible with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and extended reality (XR) technologies, providing an even more immersive user experience.

Each Immersive Space is equipped with a content library comprising over 3,000 computer-generated scenarios, real-life environments, games, and training experiences. This extensive collection enables businesses and organisations to meet their learning and development requirements effectively. Whether it's creating virtual experiences in operating theatres, buses, warehouses, supermarkets, construction sites, or arenas, Immersive Spaces cater to a wide array of industries.

Initial customers of BT's Immersive Spaces include Borders College in Galashiels, Scotland, and Cadoxton Primary School in South Wales. These educational institutions have embraced the technology to create fully immersive and interactive classrooms.

BT's Immersive Spaces stand out as the first in the UK to grant customers the ability to edit and create interactive content of their choice. In addition to a pre-populated content library, customers can film, edit, and even live stream their own videos using a 360° camera provided by BT.