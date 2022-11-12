5G About 17 Times Faster than 4G in Malaysia: Opensignal

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Malaysia's 5G average upload speed was six times quicker than 4G during that time, according to the 10 November report. Additionally, customers in Malaysia have noticed a substantial boost in gaming and video streaming thanks to 5G.

Highlights

  • Malaysia's 5G download speed during this time was 284.9 Mbps on average.
  • The average download speed of 5G in Malaysia was 25.7 times quicker than 4G.
  • Malaysia's 5G average upload speed was six times quicker than 4G.

This week, Malaysia was the focus of a new analysis from network research company Openignal. This unique analysis, which was published on November 10th, focuses on the contrasts in experience and speed that 5G has brought to the industry. Given that four other telcos, including TM, Celcom, U Mobile, and Digi, have now officially started to offer 5G to their consumers following the conclusion of the 5G agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad, the timing of the report appears appropriate. Although the data collecting period was from August 1 to October 29, which was before Celcom, U Mobile, and Digi started to offer 5G services, we still think that the data is worth looking at.

The Average 5G Upload Speed in Malaysia is Six Times Better Than 4G

As per the report, Malaysia's 5G download speed during this time was 284.9 Mbps on average. Users of 5G are currently experiencing speeds that are 16.8 times quicker than those of 4G, which at the time of writing had an average download speed of 16.9Mbps. The speed advantage does appear to have dramatically diminished, though, when compared to the company's prior report, which was released in June. The average download speed of 5G in Malaysia was 25.7 times quicker than 4G at the time, according to Openignal.

Malaysia's 5G average upload speed was six times quicker than 4G during that time, according to the November 10 report. Additionally, customers in Malaysia have noticed a substantial boost in gaming and video streaming thanks to 5G.

Overall, it is not unexpected to find that 5G has several advantages over 4G because it is one of the benefits that the new cellular technology promises. Despite this, 5G in Malaysia is still in its early stages, and the true capacity of our 5G infrastructure has not yet been tested because of the country's current low levels of coverage and user density.

