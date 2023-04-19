IIT-Hyderabad’s 5G Startup WiSig Networks Draws Interest for Cost-Effective Connectivity

IIT-Hyderabad's 5G startup, WiSig Networks, has received a tremendous response to its product, Integrated Access Backhaul, from G20 representatives, particularly those from African and Asian countries. The concept involves using shorter towers instead of expensive optical fibre networks to provide internet access, which is especially useful for countries unable to afford fibre networks or lay fibres in remote areas.

According to a TNN report, the G20 representatives who visited IIT-H were interested in learning about 5G and 6G-related products. The project can be undertaken with any player or company with spectrum access once the proof-of-concept work is done. Any collaboration with other nations will be hammered out at the government level, with IIT-H leading the pilot project.

The Integrated Access Backhaul project will reduce access costs by over 50% compared to traditional fibre networks. This is because 5G requires a broadband backhaul network in addition to base stations for radio coverage. The backhaul network connects base stations to the core network via wired fibre optic cabling and IAB, which replaces the need for fibre with a wireless network. Such networks can cover difficult locations, including villages and forests.

WiSig Networks has received a grant from the telecom department to develop advanced and accessible technology. The company is also developing several other 5G and 6G-related products.

5G requires both base stations for radio coverage and a broadband backhaul network. Due to 5G's high frequencies in the mmWave range, high-bandwidth and directional wireless connections can be made between the base stations and a wireless backhaul 5G core network. The integrated access feature means that the same access technology is used by end devices to access a base station to access the wireless backhaul.

The Integrated Access Backhaul project is a cost-effective and accessible alternative to traditional fibre networks, particularly in countries with limited resources or remote areas. The interest shown by G20 representatives is a positive sign for the future of this innovative technology.