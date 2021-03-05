How to Activate International Roaming Service on Vodafone?

International roaming packs are essential while travelling to foreign countries for hassle-free telecom services. The renowned telco of India, Vodafone, offers simple ways through which users can activate international roaming services and enjoy the services of telco around the globe. Both prepaid and postpaid users can activate international roaming in their account. In most of the Vodafone circles, international roaming services are preactivated. To get a detailed guide regarding international roaming service activation in Vodafone prepaid and postpaid account, follow the article to the end.

Steps to Activate International Roaming Service on Vodafone Prepaid Network

To activate international roaming service in Vodafone prepaid network, visit the official website of Vodafone and click on the international roaming tab. Enter your prepaid account number and select the destination where you want to travel. Once you have selected the exact destination where you want to travel, select the travel pack. Click on activate now and enter the OTP that you will receive in your registered number. Proceed to the payment gateway and complete the payment to activate international roaming services in your number.

Vodafone prepaid users can also send SMS- ACT IT to toll-free number 144. Vodafone will charge Rs 99 for the next 28 days on using various telco services like incoming and outgoing calls, sending SMS, using GPRS and more. Prepaid users must note that if they have activated roaming services before leaving India, they will not have to pay the Rs 99 international roaming service charge.

Steps to Activate International Roaming Service on Vodafone Postpaid Network

To activate the international roaming service on Vodafone postpaid network, visit MyVodafone and click on the international roaming section. Select the postpaid option and enter your registered number. Choose the travel destination and select the travel pack. Click on activate to complete the order and generate OTP. Enter the OTP to proceed to the payment gateway. Once the payment process is finished, the international roaming service will be activated in your postpaid number. You can alternatively dial 199 to and connect with Vodafone executive to activate international roaming service on your number.