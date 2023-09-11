GO True Fibre Network Reaches 75 Percent of Malta



Malta's communications provider, GO, has announced that its True Fibre network now covers 75 percent of households and 80 percent of businesses on the island, offering super-fast internet speeds. In March 2023, GO Malta anticipated that by the end of the year, 75 percent of the island would be covered by its True Fibre Network, and this update aligns with that goal.

Investment for the Digital Century

GO has made substantial investments in its network, with a total investment exceeding EUR 100 million by the end of its eight-year project. This investment is geared towards delivering the fastest broadband speeds, ensuring the network remains future-proofed for the next 100 years.

During a press conference in Luqa, one of the fully covered True Fibre areas, GO highlighted that this project is on track to become GO's largest national project to date, reaffirming GO's position as one of the leading investors in Malta's digital infrastructure.

GO emphasized that it is the sole operator making such a substantial investment in bringing True Fibre to Maltese homes and businesses, creating a network that enables life to happen at the speed of light.

Ahead-of-Schedule Progress

"Our True Fibre network project commenced in 2016 and notwithstanding the challenges, has been proceeding at a very good rate. To date, over 267,000 homes are now covered by our True Fibre network. This means that 75 percent households and 80 percent of businesses are enjoying the best technology science has to offer. We are now well set to complete roll-out by the end of 2024, ahead of schedule," stated GO.

Boosting Malta's Competitiveness

"This milestone puts Malta well above the EU average in terms of national coverage and well placed to be at the top of the EU leaderboard to reach full nationwide fibre coverage by the end of 2024. As a result of GO's investment in this True Fibre network and in the country, businesses today have the flexibility to operate any place, any time, with increased efficiency. Such an investment and commitment to the country only serves to increase our country’s competitive edge and contributes to our long-term sustainability," as highlighted by the Minister for Economy, EU Funds, and Lands.