Google to Ask Samsung for Making Second Gen Tensor SoC

Google’s Pixel smartphones started coming with the company’s self-designed Tensor chipsets with the Pixel 6 series. With the Pixel 7 series, we will see the arrival of Tensor’s second-generation chip. Google is going to get its chips made by Samsung only. The Pixel 7 series was already unveiled during this year’s Google I/O event. With the Pixel 6 series as well, Google got the chipsets made from Samsung itself.

Google Tensor Second Gen Will be Made on 4nm Process

The report from ddaily, a Korean publisher suggests that the Tensor’s second-gen chip will be made on a 4nm process. The chip that comes with the Pixel 6 series is built on a 5nm process. Samsung will be reportedly using panel level package (PLP) technology for manufacturing the second-generation Google Tensor SoC.

With this technology, the chips cut from a wafer are put on a rectangular panel which helps in reducing cost and improving productivity. The second-generation Tensor could sport the Samsung Exynos 5300 modem, but the details around this modem have not been revealed by the company yet.

The Pixel 7 series will run on Android 13 out of the box and will be the first smartphone in the world to come running on the latest OS. Right now Android 13 is in the beta stages and a stable rollout by other companies will only start once Google finishes up its work on the Android OS.

The Pixel 7 series look was unveiled by the company during the Google I/O 2022 event. The smartphone looks very much like the Pixel 6 series. It is worth noting that despite running on Tensor, Google’s Pixel 6 series failed to impress in the benchmark scores.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 was much better than the Tensor in almost every department be it gaming, battery life, or CPU performance. It will be worth looking at how Google Tensor second-gen performs.