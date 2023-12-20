Fujitsu Drives Open RAN Efficiency With AI-Powered Power Savings

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Fujitsu achieves a milestone in Open RAN technology, integrating AI-powered power-saving capabilities into Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO).

Highlights

  • Fujitsu's AI-driven rApp optimizes network capacity dynamically for substantial power savings.
  • Successful interoperability tests with VIAVI Solutions demonstrate the effectiveness of Virtuora SMO.
  • Fujitsu commits to advancing the Open RAN ecosystem, reducing operational costs, and promoting green network operations.

Follow Us

Fujitsu Drives Open RAN Efficiency With AI-Powered Power Savings
Fujitsu has announced the successful integration of its Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) for Open RAN with a power-saving application leveraging AI technology. The company's rApp reportedly utilises machine learning and AI-driven traffic estimates to dynamically adjust network capacity, achieving over 20 percent power savings compared to conventional methods. Fujitsu stated that interoperability tests with RAN equipment conducted in November 2023 demonstrated the effectiveness of the Virtuora SMO offering.

Also Read: Fujitsu and KDDI Deploy Large-Capacity Multiband Wavelength Multiplexing Solution

successful Interoperability Tests

Additionally, Fujitsu successfully conducted interoperability tests with a third-party system-level RAN emulator compliant with the O-RAN specifications provided by VIAVI Solutions, an American telecommunications network measurement equipment vendor, using the VIAVI TeraVM RIC test. This AI training solution validates Open RAN RIC, xApps, and rApps through a containerised platform, aligning with O-RAN specifications.

In a press release, Fujitsu said it announced these results at the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2023. The results of the multi-vendor interoperability test showed that Fujitsu's Virtuora SMO can successfully connect to third-party vendors' RAN equipment and demonstrated that power savings can be realised.

Also Read: KDDI, Fujitsu, Cisco Launch Multi-Vendor Metro Network, Combining IP and Optical Transmission Layer

Looking ahead, Fujitsu plans to promote the creation and enhancement of the multi-vendor Open RAN ecosystem, supporting telecom carriers in reducing operational costs and accelerating new service development. The company said it is dedicated to contributing to carbon-neutral network operations through innovative power-saving technologies.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

If It was not unlimited.. these speeds are terrifying.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

. :

There was huge pings last year and gaming was poor so used airtel now airtel is congested and has pathetic…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Faraz :

Above 300 mbps in 5G still feels like dream. But I still don't see any major improvement in browsing.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

Faraz :

I see that even ping is improved. Anything in download above 30 Mbps, upload above 15 Mbps and ping under…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

. :

Vi network is highly improved

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments