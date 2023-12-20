Fujitsu Drives Open RAN Efficiency With AI-Powered Power Savings



Fujitsu has announced the successful integration of its Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) for Open RAN with a power-saving application leveraging AI technology. The company's rApp reportedly utilises machine learning and AI-driven traffic estimates to dynamically adjust network capacity, achieving over 20 percent power savings compared to conventional methods. Fujitsu stated that interoperability tests with RAN equipment conducted in November 2023 demonstrated the effectiveness of the Virtuora SMO offering.

Additionally, Fujitsu successfully conducted interoperability tests with a third-party system-level RAN emulator compliant with the O-RAN specifications provided by VIAVI Solutions, an American telecommunications network measurement equipment vendor, using the VIAVI TeraVM RIC test. This AI training solution validates Open RAN RIC, xApps, and rApps through a containerised platform, aligning with O-RAN specifications.

In a press release, Fujitsu said it announced these results at the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2023. The results of the multi-vendor interoperability test showed that Fujitsu's Virtuora SMO can successfully connect to third-party vendors' RAN equipment and demonstrated that power savings can be realised.

Looking ahead, Fujitsu plans to promote the creation and enhancement of the multi-vendor Open RAN ecosystem, supporting telecom carriers in reducing operational costs and accelerating new service development. The company said it is dedicated to contributing to carbon-neutral network operations through innovative power-saving technologies.