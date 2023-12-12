Finland Speeds Up 2G Sunset, Telcos Now Obliged to Maintain Network Until 2029



The Finnish government announced the modification of 2G network licenses on December 7, 2023. Under the new directive, Finnish telecom companies are obligated to maintain 2G technology until the end of 2029. Beyond this period, companies have the option to adopt newer technologies within the existing frequency ranges currently used for 2G technology.

Advanced Technologies

This shift, initiated by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC), aims to expedite the industry's transition to more advanced and efficient network technologies, such as 4G and 5G. Telecom companies are now required to inform the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom well in advance of any plans to phase out 2G, ensuring a controlled and seamless transition.

Faster Closure of 2G

This enables telecom companies to transition to more advanced network technologies more quickly. Previously, under terms set in 2018, companies were obliged to maintain 2G technology until the conclusion of 2033. The decision to revise these conditions came after the Ministry's call for public opinion during the summer of 2023.

2G License Conditions

In a press release regarding the development, the MoTC noted that the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz licenses granted to DNA Finland, Elisa, and Telia Finland require that the voice and data services of the 2G network cover 99 percent of the population of mainland Finland.

Critical Role of 2G

While 2G networks currently handle relatively modest data loads, they support numerous meters and control devices related to infrastructure systems such as electricity and water networks, as noted by the MoTC. Additionally, the 2G network remains essential for the car emergency call system eCall, a mandatory feature in all new cars since 2018 according to EU regulations.

This decision aligns with global trends towards more environmentally friendly and secure technologies. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC), the altered conditions are effective immediately.