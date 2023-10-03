Fastspeed Partners With 3 Denmark to Offer 5G FWA Internet Services

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This partnership will enable Fastspeed to leverage 3's 5G network to provide high-quality internet services to customers in areas where fibre connections have not yet reached.

Highlights

  • Fastspeed partners with 3 Denmark to provide 5G FWA internet services.
  • Fastspeed diversifies its offerings to include mobile broadband.
  • The partnership reflects strong market demand for stable and fast 5G connectivity.

Follow Us

Fastspeed Partners With 3 Denmark to Offer 5G FWA Internet Services
Danish Internet service provider (ISP) Fastspeed has entered into an agreement with 3 Denmark to begin offering 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) internet services to both private and business customers by leasing network access from 3 Denmark, said 3 Denmark. Fastspeed provides high-speed internet services at competitive prices and is now looking to broaden its product portfolio by venturing into mobile broadband.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Only 5G FWA Service in India With a Unique Advantage




Fastspeed's Expansion into Mobile Broadband

Fastspeed has previously sold connectivity on cable TV and fibre networks but now intends to provide connectivity through mobile broadband. Through this partnership, Fastspeed gains the opportunity to lease access to 3's network, allowing them to offer mobile internet to their customers.

"We have been looking for a partner who can match our ambitions regarding the quality, speed, and stability of wireless internet solutions. We aimed to find a partner that shares the same commitment to quality and customer service and acts as a challenger in the market. With their award-winning 5G network, it was a natural choice to form this partnership," stated Fastspeed.

Also Read: TDC NET and Ericsson Launch First 5G Standalone Network in Denmark

3 Denmark noted, "Our new partnership with Fastspeed underscores the market demand for our stable and fast 5G network, which has been recognised as Denmark's strongest. It also demonstrates that wireless internet connections are an extremely attractive product for Danish internet customers who prioritise quality, speed, and stability."

Demand for Stable and Fast 5G Network

The official release noted that Fastspeed has been successful in selling fixed internet connections, and it is expected that it will achieve similar success in selling mobile broadband in areas where fibre connections have not yet reached.

Also Read: Telia Enters Final Binding Agreement to Sell Danish Operations to Norlys for DKK 6.25 Billion

This collaboration aims to provide customers with more choices and high-quality internet services while leveraging 3's 5G network for wireless connectivity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Ashutosh :

I agree with some your points but not fully. Just research about 200GB thing you said for that Unlimited data.…

Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now…

Faraz :

They won't install small cell just by your request. If you have problem, please port to others who are better…

Jio Adds Users in Rural India in July, Others Lose

vijaymishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

Jio Adds Users in Rural India in July, Others Lose

Mudassar :

I know 200mbps is good. But it is very patchy compared to jio's. What about that? Going by airtels perspective,…

Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now…

Mudassar :

"One major reason why Airtel doesn't have a larger customer base than Jio in rural parts is that it doesn't…

Jio Adds Users in Rural India in July, Others Lose

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments