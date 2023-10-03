Fastspeed Partners With 3 Denmark to Offer 5G FWA Internet Services



Danish Internet service provider (ISP) Fastspeed has entered into an agreement with 3 Denmark to begin offering 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) internet services to both private and business customers by leasing network access from 3 Denmark, said 3 Denmark. Fastspeed provides high-speed internet services at competitive prices and is now looking to broaden its product portfolio by venturing into mobile broadband.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Only 5G FWA Service in India With a Unique Advantage









Fastspeed's Expansion into Mobile Broadband

Fastspeed has previously sold connectivity on cable TV and fibre networks but now intends to provide connectivity through mobile broadband. Through this partnership, Fastspeed gains the opportunity to lease access to 3's network, allowing them to offer mobile internet to their customers.

"We have been looking for a partner who can match our ambitions regarding the quality, speed, and stability of wireless internet solutions. We aimed to find a partner that shares the same commitment to quality and customer service and acts as a challenger in the market. With their award-winning 5G network, it was a natural choice to form this partnership," stated Fastspeed.

Also Read: TDC NET and Ericsson Launch First 5G Standalone Network in Denmark

3 Denmark noted, "Our new partnership with Fastspeed underscores the market demand for our stable and fast 5G network, which has been recognised as Denmark's strongest. It also demonstrates that wireless internet connections are an extremely attractive product for Danish internet customers who prioritise quality, speed, and stability."

Demand for Stable and Fast 5G Network

The official release noted that Fastspeed has been successful in selling fixed internet connections, and it is expected that it will achieve similar success in selling mobile broadband in areas where fibre connections have not yet reached.

Also Read: Telia Enters Final Binding Agreement to Sell Danish Operations to Norlys for DKK 6.25 Billion

This collaboration aims to provide customers with more choices and high-quality internet services while leveraging 3's 5G network for wireless connectivity.