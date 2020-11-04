Excitel Offering Three Months Free Internet to Users in Select Cities

Excitel, a broadband internet service provider (ISP) is offering users in select cities free internet for three months. Under this offer, users can pay for the first six months and get additional three months on their plan for free. The service provider has termed the offer ‘#FullpeHalfFree’. Thus by paying for six months, users will essentially get internet service for nine months. But this offer is not available for users in every city of the country. Excitel is only providing this offer in four cities at the moment. More details on the offer ahead.

Excitel 3 Months Free Internet Only for Four Cities

Excitel provides its broadband services across multiple locations/cities of India. But the 3 months free internet offer is only available for the users living in select four cities. These four cities/locations are – Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Jhansi.

Users opting to avail this offer won’t have to pay any installation charges on their purchase. But there is a payment for a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000 for the ONU (Optical Network Unit) devices concerned.

To avail the offer, users living in the eligible cities or locations can head to the website of Excitel and fill the required form. Excitel provides users with internet plans with up to 300 Mbps. The ISP mainly offers internet plans with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds.

These three plans are offered with different validity periods such as 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months to the users. In select circles, the ISP also offers new users with an option to purchase the 100 Mbps plan for 4 months and 9 months. Old subscribers can’t purchase this plan for this particular validity period.

Excitel currently provides its broadband services across 13 cities of India. Out of the 13, only 4 cities get the offer ‘#FullpeHalfFree’. There is no confirmation on whether the ISP is going to extend the offer to other cities as well.

Excitel is planning to expand its services to over 50 cities of India by the end of 2021. One of the unique benefits of the internet plans offered by Excitel is that there is no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on data.