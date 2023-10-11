DoT Tests PAN-India Emergency Alerts

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), on Tuesday, tested PAN-India emergency alerts using the cell broadcast system. There were multiple sample tests. The tests will enable the government to send alerts in situations of emergencies in an accurate manner and to everyone. The messages were delivered to both iOS and Android users, a TOI report confirmed. The alert message was tested in both English and Hindi language. The DoT is testing the cell broadcast system rigorously across the networks of different telecom operators. In the near future, users are likely to see more such test messages from the government.









The message which was delivered on Tuesday read, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority."

The message clearly communicated that it is a sample testing message and that the user doesn't need to do anything about it. The DoT plans to use the cell broadcast technology to send out timely alerts in the correct regions in case of emergencies. There's a prime need for this technology, especially in regions such as Kashmir and Manipur, where emergency situations keep on arising.

Further, in case of natural disasters, the government would be able to alert the citizens more accurately and in a timely manner to ensure that lives can be saved and damages can be reduced. The cell broadcast sent out on Tuesday was done by DoT in collaboration with the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority). NDMA is the body responsible for laying down policies on disaster management and is chaired by the Prime Minsiter of India.