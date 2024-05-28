DoT Directs Telcos to Block Incoming International Spoof Calls: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the telcos to block all the incoming international spoof calls made to Indian consumers. Fraudsters manipulate the calling line identity and show that the call is originated within India while it actually is an international call. Looking at a call from an Indian number, users tend to pick up the call and fall for the scams these fraudsters run. To ensure the end consumer is safe, the telcos have been directed by the government to block all incoming spoof international calls.









"DoT and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block such international spoofed calls from reaching any Indian telecom subscriber. Now directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking such incoming international spoofed calls," the statement said (via Business Standard).

Such calls have already been blocked by the TSPs. However, this doesn't mean that such frauds can't take place anymore. There is always a chance that the fraudsters will find a loophole or yet another strategy to trick the users. The government has asked users to stay alert and also report any such calls to the relevant authority, as it will help everyone.

"Despite best efforts, there may still be some fraudsters who succeed through other means. For such calls, you can help everybody by reporting such suspected fraud communications at the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi," the statement said.

DoT recently asked the telcos to reverify over 6.8 lakh mobile numbers as these numbers appear to have been obtained using fake or invalid documents. The telcos have been given 60 days to do it. Using fake documents, scammers take these mobile connections and make calls to regular users to trick them into their trap.