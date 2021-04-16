DJI Air 2S With Improved CMOS Sensor Goes Official

DJI is widely popular for its super stable and portable drones across the globe and now the company has expanded its drone portfolio with the launch of the Air 2S. The newly launched drone comes as a successor to the Mavic Air 2 which was launched back in 2020. DJI claims that the newly launched drone comes with improved cameras, sensors, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched DJI Mavic Air 2s.

DJI Air 2S Specifications

The DJI Air 2S comes equipped with a better and larger 1-inch CMOS sensor, which offers significantly higher 2.4m pixels. The bigger CMOS sensor means that the new launch DJI drone is capable of capturing up to 5.4k resolution videos which seems to be much better than the existing Mavic Air 2.

Notably, the Air 2S is slightly weighted higher than the predecessor. Under the hood, the newly launched drone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

The company claims that the Air 2S is capable of delivering a fly time of 31 minutes. According to DJI, the Air 2S is 25grams heavier than the Air 2 which reduces the fly time compared to the predecessor. The DJI Mavic Air 2 comes with a fly duration of 33 minutes.

As mentioned above, the DJI Air 2S comes with improved sensors which are capable of avoiding obstacles while going up or coming down and moving forward and backwards. Thanks to the industry-standard OcuSync, the flying camera offers a maximum control range of 12km which is significantly better than the Air 2. It comes with modes like MasterShot which will allow users to get some impressive shots without making too many efforts.

DJI Air 2S Price

The newly launched DJI Air 2S comes at a starting price of USD 999 (approx Rd 74,466). The basic retail package of DJI Air 2S packs a drone, battery, two pairs of propellers, and the DJI RC-N1 controller. The device is already up for grabs on DJI’s official website.