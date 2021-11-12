Dish TV Offering Cost Free Upgrade to MPEG4 Box to SD Users

Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service companies in India, is offering SD users a cost-free upgrade to the MPEG4 box. SD customers of the company who want to avail of this offer will have to pay a small sum of Rs 499 for the upgradation of their MPEG2 box, and they will get the complete amount back in their Dish TV account. Note that the recharge will have to be done before the request for the upgradation of the MPEG2 box to the MPEG4 box.

However, customers in select regions of the country can only avail themselves of this offer. The regions include - Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, North East, Punjab, Orissa, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Offer Slightly Different for Active and Inactive Subscribers

Customers who are active can take advantage of the offer right away. But inactive customers will first have to recharge their account and make it active before they can be eligible for the free upgrade offer. Also, it is worth noting that customers who relocated their connection to a different PIN code in the last 45 days won’t be eligible for the cashback offer.

The company will provide the Set-Top Box (STB), HDMI or A/V cable, adapter, and remote upon upgrading. Dish TV will also offer 12 months of warranty to the users on the new STB. The remote will carry a shorter warranty of six months, while the adapter will only carry a warranty of 90 days. The customer will be eligible to receive 30 days of free service visits upon upgrading the STB.

If you want to upgrade to a different STB, such as the HD one or the Android one, you can do that as well. There’s no clarity on whether Dish TV will offer the cashback with the other STBs as well.