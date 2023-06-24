Delhi’s RoW Policy for Telecom is Not Forward Looking: DIPA

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), the apex representative body of telecom infrastructure providers, has expressed its strong opposition to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Policy. DIPA believes that the NDMC's policy on the Right of Way (RoW) is regressive and not in line with the central RoW rules. The charges imposed by the policy are excessively high, and the conditions set forth are overly stringent. Despite the initial promise of a single window clearance, the policy introduces multiple agencies and committees for case-by-case approvals.

Mr T.R. Dua, Director-General of DIPA, expressed his disappointment, stating, "It is very unfortunate that despite our various representations, the NDMC has issued a policy that is completely unworkable. We strongly urge Shri Amit Yadav, IAS, Chairperson & Member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), to take immediate action to amend this NDMC Policy dated June 22, 2023, and implement a Uniform Right of Way policy that is fully aligned with the RoW Rules of 2016 and its subsequent amendments."

The telecom connectivity in Delhi is likely to be adversely affected and may even face deprivation due to the restrictive measures imposed by the NDMC.

DIPA has consistently requested the alignment of the Delhi NCT RoW policy with the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (RoW) Rules of 2016 and its subsequent amendments, as notified by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

In their opposition to the NDMC policy, DIPA has written to Shri Amit Yadav, IAS, Chairperson & Member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), urging immediate action to amend the policy and prioritize the matter. They have also requested that DIPA's inputs and suggestions be considered to formulate a workable and forward-looking telecom tower policy for NDMC, which aligns with the ROW Rules of 2016. Such alignment is crucial to ensure a timely resolution and prevent further damage to the growth and progress of the telecom industry in Delhi, emphasized Mr. Dua.

DIPA remains committed to advocating for a conducive regulatory environment that promotes the development and expansion of digital infrastructure in India.