After the National Tariff Order of last year, there was a lot of migration from one DTH platform to another courtesy of price reduction or attractive offers which various platforms were providing. While the pay channels were beyond discount for most DTH providers, but the NCF was something that could be tweaked as per the liking of the consumers. As a result, some popular DTH providers started offering heavy discounts on this. However, these companies had another burden of retaining subscribers who were leaving these platforms because of high prices. Now, the D2h Welcome Back offer is giving an amazing chance to returning customers to get a great deal on a three-month subscription.

D2h Welcome Back Plan Explained

It is worth noting that the D2h, Welcome Back offer is not something that is unheard of and has been around for more than a year. But, it is also something that is easy to miss for a previous D2h subscriber. Such inactive subscribers who have been away from D2h Set-Top-Box and would want to return back can use this Rs 249 plan right away.

This amounts to less than Rs 100 per month for the subscription. The returning subscribers just have to pay Rs 5 along with GST per month, in addition to the one-time subscription fee.

Channels Offered in D2h Welcome Back Plan

It goes without saying that since this is a Welcome Back offer, the subscribers should not be expecting HD channels on their Set-Top-Box. However, all is not bleak with the D2h Welcome Back Offer since it gives away 183 FTA channels along with 22 pay channels, among which are some very popular ones like Zee Anmol, Star Utsav etc. The subscribers also get channels across many genres like music, devotional, Hindi entertainment, infotainment.

Subscribers who have been inactive D2h customers can explore this offering in detail and are likely to get a promotional message from the DTH provider regarding the offer. If you are looking for something extremely cheap and you don’t want to pay the hefty NCF along with subscription fees of pay channels, then the Welcome Back plan of Rs 249 might be the ideal starter for you.