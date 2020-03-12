D2h Launches Hybrid Set-Top Box With Android TV and New D2h Magic Stick

Highlights The new Hybrid Set-Top Box is available for Rs 2,999 for new customers

The new STB is based on Android TV

The dongle kit called D2h Magic is available for Rs 1,199

Dish TV owned D2h has now joined the leagues of the other DTH operators to launch a line of new consumer products. The new products launched by D2h include an internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box and Voice-enabled stick with Alexa built-in. It is worth noting that the new Set-Top Box which has been launched by D2h is not a standard Set-Top Box which only comes with DTH connection. But, it is a Hybrid Set-Top Box which amalgamates a DTH connection along with Over-the-Top content (OTT). All the other DTH operators like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV and the parent company, Dish TV had launched their Hybrid Set-Top Boxes way back, but D2h, it seems is late to the party. However, there is also the fact to consider that D2h has been an operator which has been known to offer very affordable products and subscriptions to its customers.

D2h Magic Stick and Android TV Set-Top Box

The first product in the newly launched roster from D2h is the D2h Stream which is the Hybrid Set-Top Box from the DTH provider. The new Hybrid Set-Top Box comes with Android TV 9.0 OS by Google and is available at a price of Rs 3,999 for new subscribers and Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers. Also, D2h has noted that the Set-Top Box would support applications like Watcho, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, YouTube and more. Not only this, but the subscribers will be able to access the Google Play Store to install the apps of their choice. The STB also supports Google Assistant, Chromecast and superior Dolby audio along with an Alexa built-in remote which can be used for voice commands.

Next in line of the newly launched products is the D2h Magic (voice-enabled) dongle kit which is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available to select D2h subscribers. Using this kit, the subscribers will be able to access popular OTT apps or Alexa skills through their existing Set-Top Boxes.

Both Come Equipped With Alexa Skills

During the launch, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “Our D2h brand has had a 10-year long history of bringing innovation to this country. It brought India’s first 4k Set-Top box and the first-ever RF remote to name just two. In keeping with this tradition, we are launching today two devices D2h stream Android Box and D2h Magic stick (voice-enabled). These latest convergence technology offerings aim to make our D2h brand the preferred option in every home with an internet connection.”

Both, the D2h Magic Dongle and the Android TV Set-Top Box come with remotes that are enabled with Alexa. Using these Alexa skills, the subscribers will be able to check the news, browse the web and do various other things.