Cykel AI Launches Autonomous Recruitment AI Agent Lucy



Cykel AI has launched Lucy, an advanced AI-powered recruitment agent designed to autonomously manage end-to-end recruitment workflows. The company claims that Lucy represents the next evolution in autonomous workplace technology. "This launch strengthens Cykel AI's position at the forefront of the digital worker revolution, where AI agents don't just assist but autonomously complete complex workflows," the company said in an exchange filing on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Lucy is First in the Planned Series

Cykel AI said this launch is the first in its planned series of specialised digital workers, each designed to transform specific business functions. Lucy is a "breakthrough in creating digital workers that can autonomously manage complex workflows traditionally requiring multiple human touchpoints and software systems."

Unlike traditional automation tools, Lucy operates as a comprehensive digital workforce solution, independently executing tasks while seamlessly integrating with existing business infrastructure, the company explained.

Lucy to Transform Recruitment

"Lucy is a fully autonomous digital worker capable of executing end-to-end recruitment processes," said Ewan Collinge, CEO and Founder of Cykel AI. "Our vision of the future workplace is one where digital workers handle routine operations while humans focus on strategic decisions. With Lucy and our pipeline of specialised digital workers, we are among the first movers in an emerging category that is expected to transform multiple industries over the next twelve to eighteen months."

Shift to a New Model

According to the company, this shift from productivity software to a "work-not-software" model is a new approach where organisations "hire" digital workers to deliver work rather than paying for productivity software. This marks a fundamental shift in how businesses consume AI services.

Lucy's capabilities

Lucy's capabilities as a digital worker include the autonomous execution of end-to-end recruitment workflows, independent decision-making in candidate evaluation, and self-directed management of communication and documentation. Lucy seamlessly integrates with existing business systems and continuously learns, optimising the performance to adapt and improve over time.

Recent Partnerships

Cykel AI said that with recent partnerships with Simera (Boston, US) and Chaptr (London, UK), Lucy has shown the ability to reduce operational costs while increasing productivity in recruitment firms. With additional specialised digital workers in development, Cykel AI intends to expand its market throughout 2024 and beyond.

Cykel AI

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. Lucy, the company's first digital worker (or AI Agent) independently manages end-to-end recruitment processes from candidate sourcing to pipeline management, the company said.