BSNL Wi-Fi Plans: Check Prices, Data Volume, Validity and Other Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has set up public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. The government-owned telco is known for its affordable offerings across prepaid, postpaid and broadband segments. And the situation remains similar in the public Wi-Fi hotspot segment as well. In the private telecom market, Bharti Airtel is offering free Wi-Fi data with its prepaid plans. While BSNL allows users to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots for a limited period, however, if you travel a lot and want to stay connected for a longer duration, the telco has some public Wi-Fi Hotspot plans at a starting price of just Rs 9. As the prices of the plans increase, data benefit and validity on offer also get better. Here are the BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspot plans available for the consumers right now.

BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 9: Check Data Benefit and Validity

Similar to the entry-level BSNL prepaid plans, the BSNL Wi-Fi Plan also offers basic benefits for a limited period. The BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 9 comes with just one-day validity and 1GB of data.

BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 19: Check Data Benefit and Validity

Second on the list is the Rs 19 BSNL Wi-Fi Pack that increases the validity to three days and data benefit to 3GB. This plan is suitable for users who are travelling for a limited period.

BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 39: Check Data Benefit and Validity

The third plan on this list is priced at Rs 39. The BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 39 comes with 7GB of data that expires after seven days of recharge.

BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 59: Check Data Benefit and Validity

If you want a plan that comes with 15 days of validity, then the Rs 59 BSNL Wi-Fi Plan should be your ideal choice. The data benefit offered by BSNL is 15GB with this Wi-Fi plan.

BSNL Wi-Fi Plan of Rs 69: Check Data Benefit and Validity

The last plan on the BSNL Wi-Fi Plans list is the Rs 69 one that comes with 30 days of validity and 30GB of data benefit.

As you can see, the validity of the plans and the data benefit offered is similar. But BSNL did not reveal any daily data limit applicable on the Wi-Fi Plans which will be a huge relief to several consumers out there.