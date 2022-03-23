BSNL Offers These Prepaid Plans For Less Than Rs 250

The telecom market in India is hugely dominated by the three private telcos – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The state-owned telco BSNL, on the other hand also offers prepaid plans with amazing benefits at affordable prices as compared to the private operators. Mentioned below are some of the prepaid plans offered by BSNL that costs less than Rs 250 along with the plan details.

The Affordable Plans

The first two plans on the list are quite the cheap options offered by telco. STV_49 plan from BSNL costs Rs 49 and offers free 100 minutes of voice calls along with a total of 2GB data for a validity period of 24 days. On the other hand, the STV_99 pack from BSNL offers basic unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 22 days at Rs 99. There is also a Voice_135 pack which provides 1440 minutes of voice call for a validity period of 24 days at Rs 135.

Moving on to packs with data offers as well, the STV_118 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 118 and offers 0.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 26 days. STV_147 pack from the telco, on the other hand, provides a total of 10GB data along with unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes for a validity period of 30 days at Rs 147.

Next is an STV_185 plan that provides unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS as well as 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days at Rs 185. The plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes. Voice_187 pack from the telco, however, provides unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days as well but offers 2GB data per day for Rs 187.

The last plan on the list comes just under Rs 250 bundled with an OTT platform. STV_247 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 247 ad offers unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 30 days. The plan also offers a total of 50GB of data and comes with access to BSNL Tunes and EROS now entertainment services.