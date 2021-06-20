Reliance Jio and BSNL both offer a 90 days 4G prepaid plan to their customers. While BSNL has been offering its 90 days plan for a long-time now, Jio’s entry in the segment is fairly new. Reliance Jio has started offering new plans with 15, 30, 60, 90, and 365 days validities. The interesting thing is, BSNL’s 90 days 4G plan is significantly cheaper than that of Jio’s.

Reliance Jio’s 90 days plan comes for Rs 597, while BSNL’s 90 days plan comes for Rs 499. In terms of benefits, BSNL’s 90 days plan defeats Jio’s plan by a long margin.

BSNL 90 Days 4G Prepaid Plan

As mentioned above, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers its 90 days 4G prepaid plan for Rs 499. With the plan, users get 2GB of daily data for the entirety of the plan meaning users get a total of 180GB of data. Further, there is a truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included. Users also get additional benefits of BSNL Tunes and Zing.

This is all that the BSNL’s 90 days 4G plan offers to the users. Now let’s take a look at the 4G prepaid plan offered by Jio to its users for 90 days.

Reliance Jio 90 Days 4G Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers its 90 days 4G prepaid plan for Rs 597. It is a newly launched plan by the telco that offers users 75GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data without any daily data consumption limit, meaning users can consume the entire 75GB data in one day or can use it over a 90 days period. This plan also offers users 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling.

There are additional benefits of Jio apps, including JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

BSNL’s Plan is Tons Better, But the Use Case of Both Plans Is Different

BSNL’s plan is not only cheaper but also offers more benefits to the users. But the thing is, both the plans are different in nature and thus have varied use cases. BSNL doesn’t allow the users to consume more than 2GB of high-speed data in a day. However, that’s not the case with Jio’s plan.

BSNL’s plan makes more sense if you are someone who is just looking primarily for a plan for 90 days. But if you want no restrictions on data usage on a day-to-day basis, Jio’s plan is a better option. The additional benefits of Jio’s plan also take a slight edge over BSNL’s plan.