BSNL Introduces New Plan Voucher with 1GB Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) keeps on introducing new plans and removing old ones. Today, the telco has introduced a new plan and removed two old plans. The new plan is PV399 and the two plans that were removed are PV1999 and STV399. The new PV399 plan is available from August 15, 2020, and the two old plans which are going to be removed will be discontinued from August 14, 2020. The new STV is said to come with 1GB daily data with a validity of 80 days. Let’s take a look at the new plan from the telco.

BSNL STV PV399 Benefits

The new PV399 from BSNL will come at a cost of Rs 399. It will have a validity of 80 days. The customer will get unlimited calling to any network with a FUP limit of 250 minutes every day. After consuming the initial 250 free minutes of calling, the customer will have to pay the standard charges that are applied on a call. There is 1GB daily data and 100 SMS/day included as well. Once the customer consumes his/her 1GB daily data, the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. Both the data and free calling minutes will reset at midnight. There is also free BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content available for the customers for the complete 80 days.

The two plans which are going to be discontinued from tomorrow are PV1699 and STV399. The PV1699 plan was one of the best long-term plans offered by BSNL. It used to come with a validity of 365 days which was reduced to 300 days on April 1, 2020. With the plan, the customer used to get 2GB daily data and 250 minutes of unlimited calling to any network every day. This plan offered customers free BSNL Tunes as well.

The other plan which is being removed tomorrow is the STV399 which came with 1GB daily data with a validity of 80 days. The plan offered 100 SMS/day along with 250 minutes of unlimited calling to any network every day. It also used to offer free BSNL tunes.