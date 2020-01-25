BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs 1,188 Prepaid Plan to 300 Days, Extends Availability Till March 31

Highlights BSNL Marutham Rs 1,188 plan is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

The validity of the Marutham plan has been reduced to 300 days

BSNL users can recharge the plan until March 31, 2020

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the popular Rs 1,188 Marutham plan which is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. BSNL launched the Marutham plan in Q2 2019 on a promotional basis and the telco extended the validity of the plan by another 90 days till January 21, 2020. The telco has relaunched the plan now with reduced validity and it will be available for recharge till March 31, 2020, only. BSNL’s Marutham plan does not offer daily data benefit like the company’s long-term plan of Rs 1,999 or Rs 1,699. Instead, this plan is aimed at the basic users and it is available for both existing and new users as First Recharge option. BSNL has reduced the validity of the plan to 300 days from the earlier 345 days. BSNL even offered an extra 20 days validity a few days ago with the same plan.

BSNL Rs 1,188 Marutham Plan Revised: Check New Benefits Here

BSNL’s Marutham plan takes on the affordable long-term recharges from private telecom operators. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering Rs 1,498 and Rs 1,499 prepaid recharges, whereas Reliance Jio is providing Rs 1,299 plan valid for 365 days. BSNL’s Marutham plan priced at Rs 1,188 takes on these plans from the private telcos. Talking about the revised benefits of the BSNL Marutham Rs 1,188 prepaid plan, it offers 250 minutes of voice calling to any network within India, 5GB of data benefit and 1000 SMSes to any network. The validity of the plan has been reduced to 300 days. Earlier, the same plan used to provide benefits for 345 days. At the end of 2019, BSNL even ran a limited period offer providing an extra 20 days validity with the same, which means an overall validity period of 365 days.

The state-run telco also confirmed that the blackout days are not applicable for this plan. The revised plan is valid from January 25, 2020, to March 31, 2020.

BSNL Marutham Plan vs Affordable Long-Term Plans from Private Telcos

As noted, the Rs 1,188 Marutham plan from BSNL will take on the affordable long-term prepaid recharges from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Starting with the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, it is currently providing a Rs 1,299 long-term plan that ships with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 24GB of 4G data and 3600 SMSes for 365 days.

On the other hand, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 24GB data and 3600 SMEs with their respective plans of Rs 1,498 and Rs 1,499. As you can clearly see, BSNL’s Rs 1,188 prepaid plans lack behind these plans in every aspect.

Firstly, private telcos are providing 365 days of validity, whereas BSNL has reduced the validity to 300 days now. Second, the data benefit of BSNL plan is just 5GB and it should be used for an entire year. The government-led telco should have provided at least 24GB of data like the private operators. And lastly, BSNL is limiting the voice calls to just 250 minutes per day which is underwhelming for a long-term prepaid plan. That being said, BSNL’s plan is priced on the lower side compared to the long-term plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

As noted, the plan is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. In other circles, BSNL has similar prepaid plans with basic benefits and long-term validity.