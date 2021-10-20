BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Excitel Common Speed Broadband Plans

In the last few months, the demand for the 100 Mbps Broadband plan has been escalating. Internet service providers such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Airtel and Excitel have come up with plans offering 100 Mbps which may not vary too much in terms of their benefits but are not completely identical either. Today we have a list of four broadband plans which are being offered by these companies and the benefits that the users will reap out of it.

BSNL Fibre Value Broadband Plan

This plan from the BSNL offers speed up to 100 Mbps till 3300GB. Beyond 3300GB, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. This plan costs Rs 799 per month. There is an unlimited voice calling benefit offered with this plan.

Reliance Jio Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio offers 100 Mbps of speed for both uploading and downloading. This pack offers unlimited data (3.3TB) to its users. There is also an unlimited voice-calling benefit applicable to it. This plan is valid for 30 days and costs Rs 699 (not including GST). However, there are no other benefits to this particular offering.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plan

This pack offered by Airtel has multiple benefits. The users who avail of this plan have unlimited access to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for 1 year and FASTag. It also offers up to 100 Mbps of speed. There is unlimited data (3.3TB) so one can stream and download all he wants without worrying about data exhaustion. It is valid for 30 days.

Excitel Broadband Plan

Excitel is offering a 100 Mbps speed plan for Rs 699 (exclusive of taxes). The company does not charge for the installation of the Fiber connection. This plan offers unlimited data to the users and has a validity of 30 days.

So to sum it up these are the four broadband plans that BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Excitel are offering in India at the moment with 100 Mbps speed. Among these plans, only the Airtel plan comes with the add-on benefits of a few applications.