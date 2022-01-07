BSNL Is Offering Free 4G SIMs Until the End of FY22

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering free 4G SIMs to new users as well as users who want to port in from another telco’s network. The state-run telco had announced the offer for customers on October 1, 2021, and it was supposed to end on December 31, 2021. But the company has extended the offer for the customers and now it will end on completion of FY22, i.e., March 31, 2022.

Who Can Get a New BSNL 4G SIM for Free?

If you want a new BSNL 4G SIM card for free, you will have to go with a First Recharge Plan (FRC) that costs more than Rs 100. As mentioned above, mobile number portability (MNP) customers are also eligible to receive a free BSNL 4G SIM card. As per a Keralatelecom report, at the time of the activation of the SIM, customers will only have to pay for the recharge amount.

BSNL Is Also Offering 5GB of Free Data to Customers

Not just this, but BSNL is also offering 5GB of free data to the customers who are using MNP to join its network. As TelecomTalk reported on Thursday, BSNL is running a ‘#SwitchtoBSNL’ campaign for customers who are porting to its network. However, customers will have to follow a set of rules to be eligible to receive 5GB of free data from the telco.

Users will have to follow the telco’s social media profiles across several platforms. For getting the complete information about the offer, kindly click here.

In other news, BSNL has also revamped its Rs 999 broadband plan benefits entirely. The plan now comes with 150 Mbps of speed instead of 200 Mbps and offers 2000GB of data instead of 3.3TB of data every month. However, the over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered by the plan have been increased significantly, but the Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit has been removed.