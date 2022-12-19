BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi Plan Available in Select States

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) broadband arm, called BSNL Bharat Fibre, is now offering a broadband plan in select states focusing on delivering a greater value to consumers living in rural areas. The private internet service providers (ISPs) haven't invested much in the rural sector when we talk about fibre and fibre broadband services. However, BSNL is not shying away from that and is now offering a fibre plan for rural areas. Note that this plan isn't available in every state. Further, in a few circles, the same plan is available with a different name. Let's take a look at the plan we are talking about.

BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi Plan

BSNL is offering the Fibre Rural Hime WiFi plan only in select circles. The plan costs Rs 399 and offers 30 Mbps of speed until 1000GB, and then the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. Users also get a free fixed-line voice calling connection from the company. There are no other additional benefits bundled with the plan.

This plan is available in circles, including Goa, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Daman and Diu UT, and more. In some circles, the same plan comes under a different name and is available only until a select period. In Rajasthan, Punjab, UP West, UP East and Uttarakhand circle, this plan is called Home_WiFi/Ghar_Ka, and is also meant for individual category rural connections. In West Bengal, you will get the same plan under the name Fiber399 CS377.

The plan is not available in some circles. Regardless, BSNL has plenty of affordable plan options for consumers under the Bharat Fibre brand. Note that this plan used to be there before as well. This seems like a rebranding exercise from the state-run telecom company to target more users in the rural areas of India. BSNL is currently the third-largest broadband service provider in India.