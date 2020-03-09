BSNL Brings Advance Rental Option for Postpaid Customers

Highlights BSNL Advance Rental Option will be valid from March 1, 2020

BSNL Advance Rental option will be active in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle

BSNL is offering 2GB daily data for 270 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added a substantial number of subscribers in December 2019 as the state-owned telecom service provider did not implement any tariff hike like private telecom operators. A few months back, BSNL’s Rs 998 plan offered 2GB daily data to subscribers for 270 days as a part of a special offering. Currently, BSNL is offering an advance rental option to postpaid subscribers located in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The advance rental plan will offer two options to postpaid subscribers which will be active from March 1, 2020. BSNL advance rental option is one of the many offers as the telecom operator is planning to introduce more offers in the coming months.

BSNL Launches Biennial Advanced Rental Option to Postpaid Subscribers

Under the advance rental option, BSNL postpaid subscribers will get two options to pay their advance rental. Firstly, the subscribers will get the option to pay their advance rental charges for 11 months along with GST charges in advance for the annual advance option. Secondly, subscribers will also get the option to select two years advance rental option in which subscribers will pay 21 months fixed rental charges along with GST charges in advance. However, subscribers must note that once the period of the advance rental option has expired, postpaid subscribers will get be automatically switched to monthly rental plans offered by BSNL.

BSNL Rs 998 Data Plan is offering 2GB data for 270 Days

As a special offer, BSNL was earlier providing 2GB data for Rs 998 for a period of 240 days. However, the state-owned telecom service provider has extended the validity of Rs 998 plan by 30 days. So, BSNL subscribers will enjoy 2GB data for 270 days at the same price.

In another offer, BSNL has restructured their Rs 551 plan for prepaid subscribers. As per the revised offer, subscribers will get 5GB data per day for 90 days. However, the plan will not include voice, SMS and free benefits. Currently, BSNL offers Rs 551 plan in selected circles. Subscribers can browse the official website of BSNL to check the availability of the recharge plan in their respective circles.