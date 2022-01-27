BSNL 4G Plans Under Rs 50 Offer Up to 2GB Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not only offers data packs under Rs 50 but also gives users unlimited calling and data plans under the price range. There are two prepaid plans under Rs 50 offered by BSNL, and these plans come with up to 2GB of data for the users. The two plans that we are talking about come for Rs 18 and Rs 29. Naturally, both these plans come with a very short validity as well.

BSNL Rs 18 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers its Rs 18 plan with a validity of 2 days. This means the user is spending around Rs 9 each day for using this plan and its benefits. Users get 1GB of daily data (2GB in total as per the validity) along with unlimited voice calling and video calls. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day, the internet speed for the users drop to 80 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 29 Prepaid Plan

BSNL’s Rs 29 prepaid plan comes with a total validity of 5 days. This plan doesn’t offer daily data. Users get unlimited voice calling benefits along with a total of 1GB of data. It is a plan suitable for people who just want to keep their SIM active. But it would be a hassle to keep recharging every five days once the plan expires.

These are the two prepaid plans offered by the telco under Rs 50. Neither of the plans offers users SMS benefits, which makes sense for the price they are coming at.

If you are looking for a plan under Rs 100 with slightly more benefits, the Rs 99 plan will make for a great option. This plan doesn’t offer data but only provides users with unlimited voice calling and PRBT benefits for 22 days. The Rs 99 plan is good for old people who don’t consume internet data at all and just use the voice calling benefit. This plan also doesn’t bundle in SMS benefits.