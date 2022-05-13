Broadband Plans for 8K Video Streaming and Big Households

The quality of streaming services and platforms has been increasing rapidly which requires stable and high-speed internet connectivity. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer a variety of broadband plans that enables a smooth streaming experience for users even with the best picture quality. In fact, these plans also allow you to seamlessly connect multiple devices at once and are perfect if you have a big family. Mentioned below are some of the high-speed 300 Mbps broadband plans offered by service providers in India that are apt for up to 8K video streaming and big households.

Airtel’s 300 Mbps Plan

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which comes with a subscription to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans. The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB.

300 Mbps Plan Offered by BSNL

One of the major ISPs of the country – the government-owned BSNL provides a 300 Mbps plan which is also the most high-end plan offered by the telco. The plan is called ‘Fibre Ultra’ and comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month too. Users can get access to 300 Mbps of internet speed for the data limit set to 4000GB beyond which the speed of the connection is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan from BSNL also comes with access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack.

300 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps. Jio additionally offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others.