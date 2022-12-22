Boult Rover, a New Smartwatch with 1.3-inch AMOLED Display Arrives in India

Boult Rover, a new smartwatch from the consumer electronics brand Boult has launched in India. The launch took place recently, and with this new product, Boult is trying to eat up the market share of affordable smartwatch markers in India. Boult is usually known for selling sound or audio products, but now the company is trying to also penetrate into the smartwatch segment in the country. The Rover has a circular, 1.3-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling functionality. Two bundles of Rover are now on the market. The brown leather strap will be the standard strap for the Classic switch edition, and an orange strap will be available without any extra charge.

Boult Rover Smartwatch Specifications

The 1.3-inch AMOLED display on the Boult Rover offers vibrant colours and higher contrast ratios. The Boult Rover's display also delivers a peak brightness of precisely 600nits. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling and comes with around 150 cloud watch faces, giving the user a wide range of options to choose from.

For fitness lovers, the watch has 100 sports modes to choose from. According to the company, the watch has a battery life of 10 days and is IP68-rated, which protects the watch from dust and water.

Boult Rover Smartwatch: Price and Availability

The Boult Rover smartwatch has been launched in India with a pocket-friendly cost of just Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be available in two bundles, the Classic switch version, which comes with a Leather brown strap and an additional orange strap with no extra charge. The second version is called the Flip, which comes with black as the primary strap colour, and green and blue straps are given with this bundle with, again, no additional charge.