Bharti Airtel, Vi 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Almost Similar

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) tariffs are mostly similar to what Bharti Airtel is offering to its customers. This is also evident by looking at the 1.5GB daily data plans of the telcos. But there’s one thing, apart from the basic benefits offered by both the plans, you don’t get many similarities. Vodafone Idea’s prepaid plans come bundled with additional offers such as ‘Binge All Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ which Bharti Airtel does not offer. But then there are Airtel Thanks benefits that users get with Airtel’s prepaid plans that are not available with Vi’s plans. Here’s everything you should know about the 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

At present, you can see four 1.5GB daily data plans from Bharti Airtel listed on the website of telco. These plans come for Rs 249, Rs 289, Rs 399, and Rs 598. All of these plans have multiple things in common. All of them offer 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, all of the plans also offer Airtel Thanks benefits which include a free one month trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and other benefits such as free Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream subscription, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24|7 circle, free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transactions.

The Rs 249 and Rs 289 plans come with a validity of 28 days while the Rs 399 and Rs 598 plans carry 56 days and 84 days of validity.

The thing with the Rs 289 prepaid plan is that users also get a free ZEE5 Premium subscription with it. Otherwise, there’s no difference between the Rs 249 and Rs 289 plans. Now let’s take a look at the 1.5GB daily data plans from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Vodafone Idea offers a ton of 1.5GB daily data plans to the users. But we are going to focus on the plans that are similar to Airtel’s plans. The plans that we are going to look at cost Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599. This is exactly the same pricing structure as of what users get from Bharti Airtel. All of these plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The Rs 249 plan offers a validity of 28 days while the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans offer a validity of 56 days and 84 days. All of these plans come with the additional offers of Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover along with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV.