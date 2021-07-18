Bharti Airtel Offers 12 Prepaid Plans With Same Validity

Bharti Airtel, one of the finest telecom operators in the country, has got its short-term validity recharge users covered with a plethora of offerings. The telco offers 12 different prepaid plans to users looking to recharge with a plan with a validity of 28 days. The twelve plans that I am talking about cost Rs 249, Rs 219, Rs 298, Rs 149, Rs 398, Rs 349, Rs 289, Rs 448, Rs 128, Rs 79, Rs 49, and Rs 401. Let’s take a look at the benefits of all these plans.

Bharti Airtel 28 Days Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers 12 different 28 days plans. All the plans and their benefits are mentioned below.

A) Rs 49 plan - The Rs 49 plan comes with 28 days of validity, Rs 38.52 worth of talktime, and 100MB of data. Users are charged 2.5 paise per minute for calling.

B) Rs 79 plan - The Rs 79 plan comes with 200MB of data and Rs 64 worth of talktime for 28 days. The user is charged at 60 paise per minute for calling.

C) Rs 128 plan - This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Note that this is all the benefit that you will get with this plan. It is meant to keep a user’s number active only so that he/she can receive calls.

D) Rs 149 plan - The Rs 149 plan comes with a total of 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and truly unlimited voice calling for 28 days. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included.

E) Rs 219 plan - The Rs 219 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 1GB daily data for 28 days, along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Airtel Thanks benefits are included with this plan.

F) Rs 249 plan - The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers users truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data along with Airtel Thanks benefits.

G) Rs 289 plan - The Rs 289 plan again offers 28 days validity with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data with Airtel Thanks benefits. However, with this plan, users also get a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription of ZEE5 Premium for 28 days.

H) Rs 298 plan - The Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Thanks benefits to users for 28 days.

I) Rs 349 plan - Users get 2.5GB daily data with the plan for 28 days along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are Airtel Thanks benefits as well.

J) Rs 398 plan - The Rs 398 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 3GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits for 28 days.

K) Rs 401 plan - Bharti Airtel offers only 30GB of data to users with this ‘data pack’ for 28 days, along with a free OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

L) Rs 448 plan - This is the most expensive 28 days prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel and comes with 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and other Airtel Thanks benefits. Users are also eligible to receive a one-year free subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP with this plan.