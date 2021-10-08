Bharti Airtel Offering Up to Rs 6000 Benefits on New Smartphones

Bharti Airtel, in its initiative to drive digital growth in India, is offering up to Rs 6,000 worth of benefits to the users when they purchase a smartphone worth up to Rs 12,000 (approximately). The company has shortlisted over 150 smartphones from leading brands to offer this benefit to the users. But there are a few terms and conditions that the customer has to meet from his/her side. For the offer to be applicable, the Airtel customer buying the new smartphone must recharge with a prepaid pack from the company worth Rs 249 or more. This recharge should continuously keep happening for up to 36 months (3 years).

Bharti Airtel Will Offer Rs 6,000 in Two Parts Over 3 Years

Bharti Airtel will be offering the cashback benefit of Rs 6,000 in two parts over the period of 36 months. The first cashback of Rs 2,000 will be offered to the users when they complete 18 months of continuous recharges with a prepaid pack from the company worth Rs 249 or more. Further, the leftover amount which is Rs 4,000 will be offered to the users when they have completed the tenure of 36 months of recharging with prepaid plans worth Rs 249 or more.

Not only this, but Airtel will also be offering a Rs 4,800 worth of free screen replacement benefit to the customer as well. The approximate cost of getting a screen replaced for a smartphone priced under or up to Rs 12,000 is Rs 4,800.

With the prepaid packs of Bharti Airtel, users are also entitled to receive free Airtel Thanks benefits which include a free Wynk Music subscription, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for one month, and more.

To offer the cashback benefit on smartphones, Bharti Airtel has partnered up with some of the leading smartphone companies in India. This smartphone offer should ideally give a boost to the overall revenues of the company.